James DiBattista

The proud father of three sons, 47, is a football coach in Philadelphia. “I’m just a normal guy who likes walks on the beach,” he teased with Us, making every member of the cast laugh — a normal thing for Coach, as everyone calls him. He applied for the show as a bit of a joke, but when he got a callback, he had a serious conversation with his wife because his weight had gotten out of control and he’s battled diabetes in the past. “I’ve never done anything for myself. My oldest [son] is 19, and I’ve coached every single sport he’s ever played. I’ve run the local football team for my area for the past 11 years. I’m missing my middle son’s senior year football right now — I’ve never missed a snap.”

Start weight: 385 lbs