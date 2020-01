Katarina Bouton

The youngest contestant, Katarina is a 23-year-old cardiac nurse who has struggled with her weight her entire life, no matter what she tried. “I am at a point my life now I want to take it into my own hands and show them all that I am a badass woman and I can do this on my own,” she said. “I want to show my patients, my friends, my family that you can make a lifestyle change that lasts.”

Start weight: 293 lbs