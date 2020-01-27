Kim Emami-Davis

The Southern mother, 57, works as a tour guide at Jack Daniels’ distillery. She’s auditioned for the show three times and says she “didn’t get fat until moving to Tennessee and started drinking sweet tea and eating buffets.” At first, her job wouldn’t let her take time off for the show — but she found out they’d pay for rehab twice for an employee. “There’s no rehab for cheeseburgers, right? And that’s what I need. That is what I need. Obesity kills more people in the United States than drugs and alcohol combined,” she said. She then made the case to her company’s all-male board: “When I finally pleaded my case, I got a unanimous [vote] — I got seven old boys in a board room agree to let me come and do this, which I’m so proud of.”

Start weight: 242 lbs