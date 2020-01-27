Kristi McCart

The former college cheerleader, 32, started her own law firm while eight months pregnant. However, after giving birth, she faced a turning point. “I stepped on the scale and I weighed more than than I did when I gave birth to him, so it was a wake-up call,” she said. She began filming the show about 16 months after welcoming her son. “We spent three years in fertility trying to have him and it was that wake-up call of, you spent so much time, money and effort to have him, why aren’t you putting that same amount of effort into staying here with him?”

Start weight: 264 lbs