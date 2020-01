Kyle Yeo

Kyle, 28, is from Kansas City and had an intense few years. “Growing up in Missouri and with a family that was fairly religious, I wasn’t able to come out of the closet and let them know that I was gay,” he told Us, before revealing he married a woman. After two years, he divorced her. Ten months later, he came out to his family, who accepted him. Now, he wants to help himself and others.

Start weight: 302 lbs