Megan Hoffman

The 35-year-old from Simi Valley, California, works as an operations and retention director at a gym. Working in the health industry, she tired of modifying everything she did because of her weight. “I love sports, I love activities, and not being able to do them or keep up with them, it’s just something that has been really hard for me. I’ve been on a long journey of making sure that my confidence comes from within and not with the scale,” she said. “The biggest reason why I chose to come on the show is because if I can do it, then anybody can do it. If I can just inspire one person, at least, to get moving and to grab ahold of the confidence within themselves, but also have the courage to change, that would be it for me.”

Start weight: 290 lbs