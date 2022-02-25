‘The Blind Side’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Kathy Bates (Miss Sue)

The Oscar winner has continued to be one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. She made appearances in Midnight in Paris, The Office, Harry’s Law, Feud: Bette and Joan, Disjointed, On the Basis of Sex, American Horror Story and Richard Jewell.

Bates has been vocal about her health struggles over the years. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2003 and breast cancer in 2012, and she underwent surgery for both conditions. She also suffers from lymphedema.