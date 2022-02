Lily Collins (Collins Tuohy)

The Blind Side was one of Collins’ earliest projects, but she soon became a leading lady in her own right. Her credits include Emily in Paris, Mirror Mirror, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Love, Rosie, To the Bone, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and Mank.

The actress, who is the daughter of Phil Collins, tied the knot with Charlie McDowell in September 2021.