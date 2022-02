Quinton Aaron (Michael Oher)

Aaron landed roles on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, One Tree Hill, Left Behind and Gods of Medicine.

The actor revealed in February 2022 that he had lost nearly 100 pounds, going from 559 to 462. “I used the new year as a way to get a new me,” he told TMZ at the time, noting that he hoped to drop another 64 pounds to reach the weight he was when he starred in The Blind Side.