‘The Blind Side’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Sandra Bullock (Leigh Anne Tuohy)

Bullock continued to balance comedy and drama in her follow-up projects, which included Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, The Heat, Gravity, Ocean’s Eight and Bird Box. She also produced several of her films.

Amid the actress’ Blind Side success, her then-husband, Jesse James, was accused of cheating on her with multiple women. The pair finalized their divorce in June 2010.

Bullock adopted son Louis in 2010 and daughter Laila in 2015. She has been dating Bryan Randall since 2015.