Who’s Involved?

In September 2021, Variety reported that Tony-winning playwright Matthew Lopez was set to write the screenplay for the new movie, described as a “reimagining” of the original. No cast was announced at the time, but Lopez later said that he wanted the Houston role to be played by a Latina actress.

“Instead of focusing on an established star like the one Whitney Houston played, this is about a young Latina performer who has just become famous,” he told Variety of his script. “It’s about how her life has changed because she is an overnight sensation. In the 21st century, that means she’s in immediate need of protection. It was important to me to use this opportunity to get Latin faces up on that screen and to get their stories told in a big way.”