A Mature Romance

Hughie and Annie are officially a full-fledged couple, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have more obstacles in their way.

“It’s great because it kind of allows us to infuse flavors into it, that we haven’t seen before,” Moriarty told Decider in June 2022. “There are complications in their relationship due to the extreme circumstances of the world that they’re in, that is the world of The Boys. But also, they’re going through issues within the relationship that parallel what would happen in real life.”