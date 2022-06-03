Homelander Is Losing It In ‘The Boys’ Season 3 Trailer

In the May 2022 trailer, Homelander is on a PR tour to pretend he’s the victim after hooking up with a literal Nazi supervillain. Starlight says he has “lost his f–king mind,” but his nemesis is behaving better than ever.

Billy is sober, not killing any superheroes and following orders from Hughie. That won’t last long, though. Billy gets a serum to give him powers for just 24 hours, and he thinks it’s time to level the playing field — especially with Soldier Boy on the loose. The clip also shows Ackles’ patriotic character brutally beating someone with his shield, and it’s clear that his character is particularly vicious.