Who Is in the Season 3 Cast?

Urban, Quaid, Starr, Moriarty, McElligott, and Doumit return alongside Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir and Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett.

In addition to Ackles as Soldier Boy, the third season will also introduce actress Laurie Holden as a new supe called Crimson Countess.