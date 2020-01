Clea DuVall

After a series of horror flicks and small TV roles, DuVall costarred in Ben Affleck’s Argo, earning her and the rest of the cast the 2013 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Since then, she’s appeared in American Horror Story: Asylum, Veep and The Handmaid’s Tale, and made her directorial debut with 2016’s The Intervention.