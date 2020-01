Elizabeth Moss

Moss’ appearance in Girl, Interrupted coincided with her longtime run as Zoey Bartlet on the hit political drama, The West Wing. Shortly after the NBC series came to an end, she moved on to star as Peggy Olson on AMC’s Mad Men, for which she earned four Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination. Now, Moss is most recognized for her critically acclaimed performance in Hulu’s dystopian thriller, The Handmaid’s Tale.