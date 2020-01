Jeffrey Tambor

This film and TV star has played a number of memorable roles since playing Dr. Melvin Potts in Girl, Interrupted — from Sid in the Hangover trilogy to George Bluth, Sr. on Arrested Development. His most recent venture, Transparent, earned him an impressive 22 awards nominations across the series’ five years on Amazon Prime. In 2018, however, Tambor was fired after two allegations of sexual assault were made against him.