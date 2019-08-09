UK Team

Esther Falana – 1st Challenge, BKCHAT LDN

Georgia Harrison – 2nd Challenge; Love Island

Idris Virgo – 1st Challenge, Love Island

Jennifer West – 1st Challenge, Survival of the Fittest

Joss Mooney – 3rd Challenge, Ex On The Beach UK

Kayleigh Morris – 2nd Challenge, Ex On the Beach UK

Kyle Christie – 4th Challenge, Geordie Shore

Nicole Bass – 1st Challenge, Ex On The Beach UK

Rogan O’Connor –- 2nd Challenge, Ex On The Beach UK

Sean Lineker – 1st Challenge, Shipwrecked

Stephen Bear – 2nd Challenge, Ex on The Beach UK, Celeb Big Brother UK

Theo Campbell – 2nd Challenge, Love Island

Tula ‘Big T’ Fazakerley – 1st Challenge, Shipwrecked

Zahida Allen – 2nd Challenge, Ex On The Beach UK