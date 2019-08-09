TV

‘The Challenge’ Brings Back Heavy Hitters for U.S. vs U.K. Season 34: Meet the ‘War of the Worlds 2’ Cast

By
MTV The Challenge UK Team Georgia Harrison, Kyle Christie, Stephen Bear
UK Team Georgia Harrison, Kyle Christie, and Stephen Bear. MTV (3)
4
5 / 4

UK Team

Esther Falana – 1st Challenge, BKCHAT LDN
Georgia Harrison – 2nd Challenge; Love Island
Idris Virgo – 1st Challenge, Love Island
Jennifer West – 1st Challenge, Survival of the Fittest
Joss Mooney – 3rd Challenge, Ex On The Beach UK
Kayleigh Morris – 2nd Challenge, Ex On the Beach UK
Kyle Christie – 4th Challenge, Geordie Shore
Nicole Bass – 1st Challenge, Ex On The Beach UK
Rogan O’Connor –- 2nd Challenge, Ex On The Beach UK
Sean Lineker – 1st Challenge, Shipwrecked
Stephen Bear – 2nd Challenge, Ex on The Beach UK, Celeb Big Brother UK
Theo Campbell – 2nd Challenge, Love Island
Tula ‘Big T’ Fazakerley – 1st Challenge, Shipwrecked
Zahida Allen – 2nd Challenge, Ex On The Beach UK

Back to top