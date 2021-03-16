Reality TV ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Full Cast Revealed: Alton, Katie, Teck and More — Watch the 1st Trailer By Emily Longeretta March 16, 2021 Courtesy Ruthie Alcaide/Instagram 22 21 / 22 Ruthie Alcaide Original season: Real World: HawaiiLast appeared: The Duel II, 2009 Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Still Together? Inside Their Relationship Drama Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News