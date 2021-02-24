Reality TV ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Teaser Reveals OGs Returning for New Paramount+ Series: Trishelle Cannatella, Beth Stolarczyk and More By Emily Longeretta February 24, 2021 Courtesy Ruthie Alcaide/Instagram 6 5 / 6 Ruthie Alcaide Last appeared on The Duel II in 2009. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More It’s Over! These ‘Teen Mom’ Breakups Will Go Down as the Messiest in MTV History This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News