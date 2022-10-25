Cara Maria Sorbello Opens Up About Her 1st Challenge Championship

“Bloodlines was very hard on me mentally, and there’s a lot of things that I had to overcome that season, and unfortunately, that was the main thing, not my win,” Sorbello said in the interview. “It was a lot to go through mentally, and just so traumatic.”

While competing for her first Challenge championship, Sorbello was mourning the loss of her grandmother and was going through an “unhealthy” relationship with then-boyfriend, fellow Challenger Abram Boise.