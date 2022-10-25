Cancel OK
‘The Challenge’ Alums Break Down Showmances, Behind-the-Scenes Drama, Shocking Exits and More in ‘How To Win at The Challenge and Life’ Book

Cara Maria Sorbello. MTV
Cara Maria Sorbello Opens Up About Her 1st Challenge Championship

“Bloodlines was very hard on me mentally, and there’s a lot of things that I had to overcome that season, and unfortunately, that was the main thing, not my win,” Sorbello said in the interview. “It was a lot to go through mentally, and just so traumatic.”

While competing for her first Challenge championship, Sorbello was mourning the loss of her grandmother and was going through an “unhealthy” relationship with then-boyfriend, fellow Challenger Abram Boise.

