Emily Schromm Addresses a Blackface Incident

During her interview, the Champs vs. Stars winner recalled a prank with Camila Nakagawa that took an unexpected turn. The duo decided to dress up as Paula Meronek and Ty Ruff, with Schromm putting Nutella on her face to portray her partner.

“I didn’t understand what I was doing, and I so badly wish I did understand in the moment,” she said about the “horrific” decision to wear blackface. “I didn’t even realize what it was until Diem [Brown] woke up the next day, because nobody would talk to me about it that night.”