Hunter Barfield Gets Candid About His Mental Health

According to Barfield, participating in the Final Reckoning felt as if it was “the last straw” for his mental health. In the book, the TV personality explained that his split from a girlfriend, his great-grandfather’s death and having to eliminate his friends took a toll on him.

Barfield also claimed rival Ashley Mitchell planned to betray him. “It was premeditated. I regret some of the things I said, absolutely, one million percent,” he noted. “I was in an emotional moment and I said something heated that I did not and would never in a million years follow through with. It’s not what I meant, but I have to live and learn from the things I said.”

The Are You the One? contestant went on to say he was “miserable” while partnered up with Mitchell.