Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio Weighs In on the Bananas Backpack Elimination

Devenanzio broke down why his Bananas Backpack defeat still bothers him. “There’s other losses that I took way harder than that, because I had losses that I could’ve and should’ve won had it not been for some bonehead miscalculation or misstep,” he explained. “Out of all my eliminations, that was just the most one-sided, obviously. It sucked to have to watch that happen on national TV.”