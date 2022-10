Jonna Mannion Discusses Her Downfall

For Mannion, being partnered up with ex Zach Nichols on Battle of the Exes II made the experience her lowest moment. “I feel like I left my Challenge career on a bad note,” she recalled. “I was broken as a person, your partner was your ex, and with how things ended with me and him, it was just a toxic environment. Because of that, I decided that I didn’t want to be a part of this anymore.”