Julie Stoffer Discusses Her Connection With Jamie Murray

The Real World: New Orleans alum, who competed on Road Rules Extreme Challenge, reflected on her bond with Murray.

“We ended up kind of hooking up. We had a bond on ­the Real World, and ­the Challenge was such an intense experience. But there was nothing romantic,” she shared. “I think our friendship just got deeper. But really, Jamie and I have never had any romantic feelings for each other, we just connected because we both have interest in the metaphysical, unconventional spiritual realm. And then just the fact that we’re both f–king crazy and like to do crazy s–t.”