Rachel Robinson Sounds Off on Representation

After participating in The Gauntlet, Robinson called it a “missed opportunity” to not have more LGBTQIA+ representation on the show.

The fitness model also addressed her decision to remain tight-lipped about her romance with ex Veronica Portillo. “It was our business, and we knew if we did share it, it would become something that was not ours anymore. It would be this story line on the show that everyone had two cents to put into. We wanted to protect it,” she shared. “People should know that we were in a relationship for years. We did live together. It was a big deal. And we really had each other’s backs and elevated each other into positions of winning.”