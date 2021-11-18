‘The Challenge’ Controversies Through the Years

‘Bachelor’ Meets ‘Challenge’

When Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello met on Final Reckoning in 2018, he was dating Bachelorette alum Danielle Maltby. He later admitted to hooking up with Cara after filming ended, blindsiding Danielle. Months later, he began seeing Danielle again behind Cara Maria’s back. In an exclusive podcast interview with Us Weekly, the women joined together and detailed the affair. In response, Paulie apologized and begged Cara Maria to give him another chance. The pair got back together the following month when he went to visit her in Montana in January 2019.