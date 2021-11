Evan Stark and Kenny Santucci vs. Tonya Cooly

Two years after The Ruins aired in 2009, Tonya Cooley sued MTV, Bunim/Murray Productions, Kenny Santucci and Evan Starkman, claiming the men sexually assaulted her while she was passed out after drinking. The case went to court, but was settled privately and parties are not allowed to publicly disclose information. Kenny, Evan and Tonya are all banned from the show.