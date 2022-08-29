Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark

The pair, who met on Total Madness in 2020, got closer off screen but secured their relationship during season 37, Spies, Lies and Allies, moving in together after filming wrapped in 2021.In August 2022, the couple opened up to Us about their plans for the future.

“The next step, obviously, would be marriage,” Gonzalez told Us at the time. “And then, of course, after that would be children and that, obviously, would, you know, come with IVF and all of that. So that’s definitely something that we’re going to look into eventually and we’re super excited about just our future together.”

Clark, for her part, revealed that the relationship was going “amazing,” noting that after “sleeping [together] in bunk beds” on The Challenge, moving in together was a seamless transition.