Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Morgan Willett

Devenanzio and Willett met on The Challenge: War of the Worlds in 2018 and quickly sparked a romance. However, they called it quits the following year.

“While I feel heartbroken, I’m thankful to know the truth,” Willett wrote via Instagram at the time. “Johnny is someone I loved and respected very much and so I will be taking some time to heal and process it all.”