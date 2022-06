Wes Bergmann / KellyAnne Judd / Johanna Botta / Kenny Santucci

All four of these former lovers competed on The Ruins in 2009. At the time, Bergmann and Judd were boyfriend and girlfriend, while Botta had hooked up with Santucci the previous year on The Island.

Prior to that, Bergmann and Botta were in a committed relationship after meeting on The Real World: Austin. They even got engaged and bought a house together before their relationship fizzled out.