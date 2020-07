Abram Boise

After making his debut on Road Rules: South Pacific in 2003, Abram went on to star in The Gauntlet, The Inferno, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Inferno II, The Inferno 3, The Island, Cutthroat, Battle of the Exes and lastly, Battle of the Bloodlines in 2015. He and brother Michael Boise launched Soundcolor Studios, to inspire creativity. In 2019, he married Rachel Missie and the couple lives in Montana.