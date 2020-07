Mark Long

Mark appeared on the first season of Road Rules in 1995 and went on to appear on the first Challenge, as well as Battle of the Sexes, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Gauntlet 2, The Duel II and Battle of the Exes. Mark is now an entrepreneur and has gotten involved in the production side of reality TV. In 2020, Long pitched an all-OGs season of The Challenge.