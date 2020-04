Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

Miz began on The Real World: Back to New York in 2001 before joining The Challenge. He then went on to compete in Battle of the Seasons, The Gauntlet, The Inferno, Battle of the Sexes 2 and The Inferno II. He was a finalist in all but Battle of the Sexes 2 and won his first and last seasons. While he’s gone on to host reunion specials, he hung up his Challenge hat to become a WWE Superstar.