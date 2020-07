Rachel Robinson

After being introduced to the world on Road Rules: Campus Crawl, Rachel went on to compete on Battle of the Sexes, The Gauntlet, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Inferno II, The Island, The Duel II and Battle of the Exes. Now, she works as a master instructor at Barry’s Bootcamp. In October 2017, she revealed she was married to makeup artist Natalie Gee and the two welcomed twins. In December 2018, they welcomed daughter Ari Gee-Robinson.