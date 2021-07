Can You Get Fined?

Contestants can — and have — been fined up to $25,000 for sneaking a cellphone into the house. For a long time, the rule was that each cast member would get two 10-minute phone calls a week, which were closely monitored by production. In 2021, Wharton told Us that cast members now only get 10 minutes a week on a video call, which can be used in one sitting or cut up into two different calls.