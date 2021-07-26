‘The Challenge’ Rules: Fines, Drink Regulations and More

What About Drinks?

While in the house or at bars, players are allowed to order beer, wine and “the occasional” fifth of vodka — dyed blue so they “can’t hide it in water bottles,” Cara Maria Sorbello told Us in 2018. When out of the house, the cast pays for their own drinks. Security is ready and waiting in case necessary and producers are keeping an eye to make sure no one is consuming too much.

In July 2021, Wharton shared with Us that drink tickets were put into play during season 37.