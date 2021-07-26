‘The Challenge’ Rules: Fines, Drink Regulations and More

What Is Banned From the House?

Contestants can’t bring any type of entertainment into the house. TVs, cellphones, radios, puzzles and books are banned and the cast is intensely searched before getting into the house. That said, during one season, they were allowed to watch the Super Bowl!

Producers closely monitor any vitamins or protein shakes brought in, making sure that nothing that could be viewed as unfair performance enhancers is admitted. Wharton told Us in 2021 that protein powder is now allowed.