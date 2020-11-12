Reality TV ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Cast Includes a ‘Survivor’ Winner, an Olympian and More By Emily Longeretta November 12, 2020 MTV 30 24 / 30 Joseph America’s Got Talent (Rookie) Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo Reveals How Shocking Premiere Reunion Came About — and What’s Next We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News