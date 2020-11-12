Reality TV

‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Cast Includes a ‘Survivor’ Winner, an Olympian and More

By
Liv The Challenge Double Agents
 MTV
30
30 / 30
podcast
Flash_600x338

Olivia

Shipwrecked (Rookie)

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on MTV Wednesday, December 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

Back to top