Sean Duffy

Seasons won: All Stars and Battle of the Seasons

After his run on reality TV, Sean went on to serve as district attorney of Ashland County, Wisconsin, and became the U.S. Representative for Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district. He married Rachel Campos in 1999, who he met during All Stars. The pair have nine children together. He exited Congress in 2019 when his wife was dealing with “complications” surrounding their ninth child’s birth. He is now a contributor for CNN.