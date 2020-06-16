Being Typecast

The former pageant queen also said that she and fiancé Chris “Swaggy C” Williams were “absolutely” typecast on season 20 of Big Brother. “That’s the whole point. When I got called for Big Brother, the first thing they said to me was like, ‘Hey, you’re top 25, but that doesn’t mean top 25 black girls so get ready to go.’ I know I’m the only black girl that’s going,” she explained. “They have to fill certain roles. On top of that, there’s certain black people that they don’t want to cast in these roles because they’re gonna be put in situations that might make them feel uncomfortable. So I had to make sure to communicate that, ‘Hey, I’m used to being in uncomfortable situations, it’s OK.’ But that’s not something somebody should have to communicate.”