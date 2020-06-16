What Wasn’t Aired

After Nguyen’s firing, MTV edited out most of her time in the June 10 episode. However, that also meant cutting out Dayton.

“Me and Dee got into a physical altercation because she just decided that she wanted to sabotage me in the competition by hurling things at me and hitting me and stripping things from me,” she claimed on the podcast. “Dee would do things like that on a regular basis inside the house, inside the challenges. It got to the point where it wasn’t just me and Swaggy, everyone was being, like, ‘She’s being a little bit too vindictive. She’s letting the power get to her.'”