She’s a ‘Survivor’ Champ

Four months after their second run on The Amazing Race aired, Natalie and Nadiya starred on San Juan del Sur — Blood vs. Water. While her twin was eliminated first, Natalie went on to win the $1 million prize. When she returned for Winners at War in 2019, she was voted out first. However, she dominated while on the Edge of Extinction and ultimately fought her way back into the game. She came in second place behind Tony Vlachos.