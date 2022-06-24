How Is It Different From the Original Film?

The picture is going to follow the Broadway adaptation, which took direct inspiration from the Alice Walker novel rather than the Spielberg picture. The script reportedly includes a kind of magical realism that will let viewers see and feel what’s going on in Celie’s (Barino) imagination. The other major difference the new film has is that a young and old version of Celie’s sister, Nettie. Ciara plays the adult version and Bailey plays the young version.