What Is the Premise?

Ditching all of the conveniences of “modern love,” The Courtship is a dating competition show set to emulate the love lives in aristocratic England in the 1800s — only with one woman who has her pick of 16 men, à la The Bachelorette.

As each of the suitors get to know Nicole Remy and try to win her heart (and those of her “court”), they’ll get put on the chopping block every week during a “farewell ball,” according to Entertainment Weekly, which will determine who gets to continue on and who must leave.

In order for the transformation into Regency-era England to be complete, everyone on the series — which is hosted by Rick Edwards — wears period clothing.