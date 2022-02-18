Who Are the Suitors?

The 16 suitors not only come from all over the U.S. — Florida, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Virginia, Tennessee (five are from California, in fact!) — but they also hail from multiple countries: South Korea, Canada, and the U.K. (England).

The men vying for Remy’s heart are Alex “Achilles” King, Caleb Ward, Chandler “Chan” Luxe, Charlie Mumbray, Christian Lee Cones, Daniel “Dan” Hunter, Daniel Bochicchio, Danny Kim, Derek Kesseler Giuseppe Castronovo, Jaquan Holland, Jarrett Schanzer, Lewis Echavarria, Lincoln Chapman, Nate Shanklin, and Peter Saffa.