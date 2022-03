Right: The Family

The fact that Ms. Rémy’s parents and friends are interfering in her mission to find a husband is absolutely right. As seen in the works of Austen (referenced often on The Courtship), Regency parents tried to ensure their daughters made the right match, both for social and financial reasons. Mrs. Rémy probably wouldn’t have been excited about her future son-in-law being a doctor, though — the richest bachelors didn’t need to work because they inherited their wealth.