Wrong: The Dates

The Courtship starts off with Ms. Rémy only interacting with the men in front of her family, but the show pretty quickly deviated from that rule. At one point she had a group date with six men, and she later had a one-on-one with a suitor of her choice, walking away with him in full view of everybody. As a single woman, she would have been chaperoned at all times, and if she was spotted leaving the ballroom with a man who wasn’t her father or brother, she’d probably have to marry him.